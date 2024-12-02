Paysafe announces YouTube partnership

Following the partnership, YouTube has added the online prepaid solution, paysafecard, as an alternative payment method for YouTube Premium in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. With the addition of paysafecard as an online cash payment option, millions of additional consumers are now able to sign up to YouTube’s premium content service.

YouTube Premium is a paid membership that provides an uninterrupted experience across YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Gaming. YouTube Premium benefits include ad-free videos, access to YouTube original content, and the ability to save videos and songs onto a mobile device to watch offline.

paysafecard can be purchased via a network of over 650,000 sales outlets around the world which spans across the countries where paysafecard is now available as a payment method for YouTube Premium. Outlets include petrol station chains, supermarkets, lottery retailers, and kiosks.

