Payroc acquires payments process Integrity Payment Systems

The combined companies have more than 27,000 merchants and over USD 8.2 billion in annual core merchant processing volume. Additionally, Payroc and Integrity are expanding their member bank sponsor relationships with the addition of US-headquartered MB Financial Bank.

Payroc has registered to become an independent sales organization (ISO) with MB Financial, and Integrity has registered to become a third-party payment processor, ISO and encryption support organization (ESO).