Payroc acquires Detrok Technology Services

The acquisition gives Payroc access to technology solutions and related services to address the needs of independent owner-operator restaurant establishments.

Many establishments rely on Detrok’s technology solutions and services to address point-of-sale, payment processing, loyalty, gift card, menu and inventory management, security, employee scheduling and payroll needs.

The transaction closed on 1 February 2019. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In February 2018, Payroc acquired Integrity Payment Systems, a full-service processor and acquirer.