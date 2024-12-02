PayRetailers expands to Bulgaria

This strategic move underlines the company's commitment to fortifying its presence across Europe while actively exploring and leveraging new opportunities in the global arena, as representatives see it.

The choice to establish operations in Sofia represents a significant milestone in PayRetailers' expansion strategy. This city, renowned for its pool of tech talent and expertise in fintech operations, emerges as an ideal hub for critical endeavours such as product development, operations, and forging strategic partnerships.

Regarding this development, Miroslav Bojilov the company's new General Manager for Bulgaria expressed his excitement and eagerness about the company's decision to expand into Sofia, Bulgaria. He sees this move as a remarkable opportunity for the rapidly growing and innovative fintech company to tap into the pool of local technological talent in Sofia. Essentially, he believes that the collaboration between the company and Sofia's tech talent is very promising and thrilling.





Beyond business expansion and regional collaborations, PayRetailers intends to attract highly skilled technology professionals in Sofia and professionals from various other domains, thereby enhancing the diversity and strength of its team.





From Europe to LATAM

In 2022 the company set its eyes on the Latin America region, first starting with Chile and Colombia. Pay Retailers purchased Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. These acquisitions reinforced PayRetailers' presence in the LATAM market and enabled its expansion into new regions, promoting the growth of ecommerce payments across the continent.

Both Paygol and Pago Digital were distinguished by their innovative technologies and financial products, prioritizing customer satisfaction and stringent financial security measures to comply with PCI regulations and regional requirements. Additionally, they provided valuable insights into local markets and customer payment behaviors, thanks to their extensive regional presence.