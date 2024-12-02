



WHSmith's initiative aims to eliminate paper vouchers from its supply chain, optimising customer experience while minimising environmental impact. This implementation features both assisted and self-checkout point-of-sale systems. By doing so, WHSmith becomes one of the first retailers in the UK to adopt the i-movo service across both platforms, expanding i-movo's reach to 61,500 points-of-sale encompassing 77% of UK postcodes.

FMCG brands use i-movo as part of PayPoint’s Engage scheme to assess the effectiveness of online marketing in promoting new product introductions, sampling, and sales promotions. Vouchers are sent instantly via SMS or email, serving as an important link between digital screens and physical stores, as each voucher is unique and fully traceable from issuance to redemption.

The service also caters to newspaper publishers, with The Guardian, The i Paper, and Daily Mail offering the i-movo digital voucher option to subscribers of their print editions as a substitute for traditional paper vouchers. WHSmith's addition to i-movo’s retail network is considered important for meeting the needs of subscribers who travel for business or leisure.

Other partnerships from PayPoint

In December 2024, Paypoint announced a partnership with Lloyds to provide improved banking and payment solutions for more than 60,000 SMEs throughout the UK.

This initiative combined PayPoint and Handepay’s vast merchant networks with Lloyds’ merchant services. The goal was to offer a complete suite of tools that facilitated payments and promoted business expansion. This partnership brought multiple advantages for SMEs, such as next-day settlements, quicker onboarding procedures, and access to a specialised mobile app.

The Handepay Merchant Mobile App empowered SME owners to increase their operational management by centralising sales and transaction updates, summarising sales performance, and providing insights through transaction filters. This app enabled merchants to conveniently track business trends and performance, granting them greater control over their financial activities.