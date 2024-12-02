PayPal.Me allows online payments through a custom URL

When a customer needs to send money, they can be redirected to the webpage of the sendee, betanews.com reports. Moreover, the sender can include the link on social networks, in emails, via SMS. Any payment made in this way is covered by the same PayPal Buyer Protection policies as before.

Anyone visiting someone elses PayPal.Me page is able to choose the amount of money they want to send, but can also customize the URL they share to make a request for a specific amount. PayPal.Me is available in 18 countries in total, like UK. US, Germany, Australia, Canada, Russia, Turkey, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Austria. PayPal.Me customers can use it to email their PayPal.Me link to co-workers to chip in for an engagement present for another co-worker.