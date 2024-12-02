PayPal team up with Vodafone for contactless smartphone payments

Currently, users can make near field communication (NFC) payments with Vodafone with Vodafone Wallet (which stores your cards) and Vodafone SmartPass (which enables them to make payments under GBP 30 via NFC). Vodafone Wallet users can also register and pay contactlessly using Visa and MasterCard payment cards.

In order to use the service, users need to get a new NFC SIM card. An NFC SIM works like a normal one but also includes a secure element (SE) which is developed by Visa. SE is a part of the SIM that secures all contactless payments made with Vodafone Wallet.

At some point during 2016, millions of PayPal customers will be able to add their PayPal account to Vodafone Wallet and from then on pay with PayPal contactlessly with their smartphone.

The Vodafone Wallet is currently available in Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy and The Netherlands.