PayPal strikes partnership with Dubai cross-border marketplace

Aramex is a provider of ecommerce logistics and transportation solutions that offers a marketplace to serve consumers in 15 countries across the Middle East/North Africa region, the US, Europe, South East Asia and Africa. Because of the marketplace’s (www.ishoptheworld.com) integration with PayPal, it allows consumers to buy from merchants across countries and in one seamless transaction.

Because of its logistics side, Aramex provides shipping to regions where specific products are not as readily accessible. This aligns with the company’s overall goal of boosting global ecommerce and providing consumers with more efficient ways to shop online across countries. This is done by reducing the supply chain gap between buyers and sellers.

For PayPal, driving ecommerce across borders has been a particularly important achievement in the past year as it’s continued to grow its global footprint. One reason for the immense growth of cross-border commerce is that one device that more and more consumers across the world (especially emerging markets) are getting their hands on: smartphones.