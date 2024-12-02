PayPal shuts down its Windows Phone, BlackBerry and Amazon apps

Starting on June 3 through June 30, customers using older versions of the PayPal mobile app on Android and iOS have been required to upgrade to version 6.0. This version is currently supported on Android devices running OS 4.03 or greater, and Apple devices running iOS 8.1 or higher: iPhone 4S or greater, iPad 2 or greater, and iPod Touch 5th gen or greater.

Version 6.0 of PayPal mobile app stresses features such as send and request money, PayPal balance and transaction history.

Windows Phone users can still access PayPal on Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge browsers and Outlook.com users can use the PayPal add-in to send money directly from their inbox. Similarly, customers on Amazon Fire or Blackberry can log into PayPal on these phones via web. Blackberry users can also continue to use the BBM app to send peer-to-peer payments via PayPal.