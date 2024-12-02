PayPal rolls out UK debit card for businesses

PayPal’s UK business customers will be able to spend money held in their PayPal account at over 45 million Mastercard acceptance locations worldwide. The new card has no monthly fees and offers uncapped 0.5% cash back on every pound spent. There are no foreign exchange fees and a flat ATM withdrawal charge of just GBP 1 worldwide.

The launch of the PayPal Business Debit Mastercard in the UK marks the latest step in PayPal’s global partnership with Mastercard. Since 2016, the two companies have been working together to help business owners to manage their money.