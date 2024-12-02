PayPal releases updated online payment services in Kenya

According to research conducted by Ipsos research company, out of the approximately 26 million internet users in Kenya, 60% shop online or expect to shop online in the future. Still, the safety of online payment remains a significant concern, itnewsafrica.com reports.

According to PayPal, it now offers a more secure way to make payments online to protect people’s income from potential danger. When paying with PayPal online, customers need to provide the email address and password, and their financial information, once entered at account setup, is never shared with the seller.

MallforAfrica shoppers can purchase a wide variety of products ranging from clothing and jewelry to electronics from many retailers in the world such as Macy’s, Bebe, Carter’s, Juicy Couture and Zappos.