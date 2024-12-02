PayPal reaches out to more merchants, service providers through Braintree Auth

The system lets service providers access customer and transaction data on merchants’ behalf, a Braintree’s attempt to expand its reach into the SMB market, techcrunch.com reports.

Braintree has already partnered with several large ecommerce platforms, including Bigcommerce, WooCommerce, and 3DCart, as its new service launches into private beta in the US.

The merchants can either create a new Braintree merchant account or sign in to their existing account, using Braintree’s mobile-optimised form provided via a “Connect with Braintree” button.

When setup is complete and they have enabled credit, debit and PayPal payments, they are then directed back to the partner’s website.