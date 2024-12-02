PayPal pushes into mobile commerce with new app for business users

PayPal has launched PayPal Business, a mobile app that allows businesses to keep track of account activity, send invoices, and view customer information in one platform.

The app aims to prepare SMBs for the growth of mobile. More than that, the app will allow companies to get paid more easily, with the ability to create and send customized invoices. It will also allow for managing account activity while on the go, and viewing customer information in one place.

According to Paypal, the app will allow business users to create, send, and attach photos to invoices directly from their phone. Users will be able to monitor sales activity, withdraw funds, issue refunds, and send payment reminders, as well as manage customer lists, import contact, view customer history and more.

PayPal Business joins the PayPal Consumer app and the PayPal Here app, which helps small business owners manage in-person, online, and mobile payments through one central account. It also allows small businesses to accept payments on a mobile device via a card reader.