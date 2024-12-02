PayPal Plus launches in Germany

Via the new service, the client can pay with PayPal, credit card, automatic debt collection or invoice, e-commercefacts.com reports.

The function is optimised for the mobile devices and only costs 1,9% of the bought product, plus EUR 0,35 for the transaction. Every payment is covered by PayPal seller protection. This product can be seen as an option for future payment solutions and SMEs will, hence, provide clients payment methods variety.