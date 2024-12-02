PayPal partners with Discover for tokenization services, in-store payments

As part of the agreement, PayPal will gain access to Discovers tokenization services, which will allow PayPal customers to pay with their Discover cards to make in-store purchases at contactless-enabled merchants, zdnet.com reports.

The deal also allows customers to use their Discover account via PayPal for online and in-person purchases, without customers having to link their accounts via ACH. For PayPal, the Discover deal offers the same exposure for direct checkout as its previously announced partnerships with Visa and MasterCard. PayPal also has deals with Citi, FIS, and Facebook, among others.