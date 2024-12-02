PayPal makes NFC-enabled mPOS reader available in the UK

Available from the PayPal website, the new card reader is a pay-as-you-go solution for small businesses that need to take payments on the go or trade seasonally and don’t want the tie of monthly fees. There is just the one off price of the device and the business then pays a small fee every time they make a transaction. The new card reader includes a screen which makes pairing with a smartphone or tablet easier.

The PayPal Here app and card reader will continue to process Chip-and-PIN payments and those taken by swiping the magnetic stripe whilst also providing a range of other services, such as invoicing and receipt processing, and cash and cheque logging.