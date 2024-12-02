PayPal inserts charitable giving button in its app

The new button appears at the bottom of the home screen of its app – below options to order ahead or pay in-store – and PayPal users can support a favourite cause through an in-app donation. The button connects users to the tens of thousands of PayPal Giving Fund certified charities.

The charities will receive 100% of every donation, PayPal also notes.

PayPal has switched from online donations to mobile due to rising of mobile giving. In 2015, 38.7 million people donated USD 6.6 billion to charities through PayPal, and 23% of these were on mobile devices. That is up to 33% from 2014, according to techcrunch.com.

More than 497,000 charities accept donations via PayPal, and 38.7 million people use PayPal to make payments to charities nowadays. Still, not all these are enrolled in PayPal’s Giving Fund, so will not be accessible through the new button, the site continues.

The donate button is rolling out in PayPal’s mobile app (version 6.4).