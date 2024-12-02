PayPal India introduces OneTouch feature

India is the first market where the feature will be integrated with Google Smart Lock.

According to live mint, users can register their Android device with PayPal and stay logged into the platform for all subsequent PayPal purchases on that device. With One Touch, consumers will also not need to retrieve their credit and debit card details to make purchases on their smartphones.

Earlier in April 2019, Reuters has reported that PayPal allegedly shared its plans to invest USD 500 million in Uber.