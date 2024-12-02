PayPal, Facebook partnership makes further progress

Customers will be able to transact on Messenger using PayPal’s payment service. PayPal will make it easier to link a PayPal account to Facebook and Messenger, and it will roll out support for receiving notifications about PayPal transactions to Messenger users in the US, techcrunch.com reports.

Facebook had been beta testing payments in Messenger with select developers, it would roll out this capability more broadly by the end of 2016. Messenger payments are not being limited to PayPal – customers can transact using their payment info already stored in Facebook and Messenger within the bots, as another option.

PayPal has 192 million users worldwide and Messenger reached a billion users earlier in 2016, and reports claim that about 40% of US mobile users are now on Facebook’s messaging platform.

PayPal will roll out as a payment option in Messenger only to US users. In spring 2015 Facebook debuted a way for Messenger users to add their own Visa or MasterCard payment information into its chat app in order to send peer-to-peer payments to friends.