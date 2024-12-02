PAYONE partners fashion retailers AppelrathCüpper, Wellensteyn and Von Floerke

Payone belongs to the Savings Banks Finance Group. The traditional retailer brand AppelrathCüpper sells women’s fashion products. The company operates in the stationary retail sector and is also entering into ecommerce with the www.appelrath.com online shop.

AppelrathCüpper has chosen the payment solutions from PAYONE to handle all the online shop’s payments, such as receipts of payments assignment, returns and vouchers, even across all payment types. All the payment types are handle through one partner, Jerrit Kube Head of Corporate Development at AppelrathCüpper.

Wellensteyn (www.wellensteyn.com) has also been relying on PAYONE to automatically handle its payments for purchases at home and abroad since 2015. Wellensteyn is a traditional fashion brand in Germany and has a network of branches across the country, as well as Austria and the Netherlands.

Von Floerke (www.vonfloerke.com) is also joining the ranks of PAYONE’s fashion customers.