Payments startup RateX Raises USD 2.3 mln in pre-series A funding

RateX is a free browser extension that automatically provides shoppers with the lowest exchange rate at no transaction fee for overseas purchases through ecommerce platforms. It also allows users to automatically apply coupon codes of their choice upon checkout.

RateX seamlessly integrates with several big ecommerce platforms like Amazon, TaoBao, Lazada, Singapore Airlines, AirAsia, Expedia, among others. It also works closely with payment processors Adyen and Alipay.

The browser extension is currently available on Google Chrome and Firefox desktop browsers and is operational for users in Singapore. Their mobile app (RateS) have also recently been launched. Funding will help launch RateX’s mobile app in Singapore and Taiwan in March 2018, as well as RateX’s overseas expansion into Taiwan and Indonesia in 2018.