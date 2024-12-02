Established in 2019, the Payments Association Europe is a network for the payments industry, representing the sector in the 27 countries of the European Union. The association focuses on knowledge management through training and events, promotes the value of the sector to government, business, and media, facilitates business opportunities, and conducts research.

The association’s partner network is open to both payment companies and providers in the ecosystem, with PaymentGenes becoming a new partner to it.











A new contributor to the European payments landscape

PaymentGenes is a consulting and recruitment company dedicated to the payments landscape. From its offices in Europe and North America, it works with payment service providers, infrastructure providers, acquirers, schemes, and issuers, as well industry participants such as fintech, ecommerce, marketplaces, bigtech, and mobility companies.

Representatives from PaymentGenes said they are happy to join the membership network of the Payments Association. This partnership unlocks many possibilities for their company, allowing them to augment their services and broaden their connections. They are looking forward to providing a valuable contribution to the community.

As a member, PaymentGenes will, according to the association, benefit from areas such as business development, marketing amplification, collaboration opportunities, market intelligence, and access to onsite and online events.

Other members of the Payments Association include Mastercard and Visa, and consulting counterparts Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, Capgemini Invent, Arkwright, and FTI Consulting. Collectively, members of the association employ more than 300,000 staff in Europe and the United Kingdom.