Asia United Bank (AUB), a universal bank in the Philippines, has selected Paymentology to provide the payments technology behind its digital banking services. The agreement will integrate the global issuer-processor’s cloud-native issuing and real-time processing platform into AUB’s digital ecosystem. The platform will support AUB’s HelloMoney e-wallet, alongside its mobile banking services, QR Ph capabilities, and digital transfer networks.

Issuing and processing for HelloMoney and mobile banking

HelloMoney is AUB’s main e-wallet. In partnership with Alipay+, it was among the first Philippine bank wallets to offer cross-border mobile payments, allowing users to scan and pay by QR code in 60 international destinations, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. Through the partnership, AUB will draw on Paymentology’s issuing and payment processing capabilities as it develops its digital payments proposition and introduces new payment products.

Paymentology provides issuing and processing technology to fintechs, digital banks, and retail banks running card programmes, and processes transactions across more than 65 countries and 14 time zones. Wilfredo E. Rodriguez Jr., Executive Vice President and Head of IT and Operations at AUB, said the partnership marks an important step in the bank’s digital transformation. He added that combining Paymentology’s technology with AUB’s knowledge of the Philippine market will allow the bank to accelerate the rollout of new payment products.

Digital finance adoption in the Philippines

The deal comes as more Filipino households move their finances online. Data from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas shows that 62% of households performed online financial transactions in 2025, up from 53% the previous year. Anna Porra, Chief Revenue Officer at Paymentology, said the Philippines has strong momentum behind digital adoption and financial inclusion, and the two companies aim to build payment experiences that are secure, scalable, and able to evolve with AUB’s plans.

At the Bangkok event, Rodriguez also joined a Paymentology panel on building digital finance that people can trust. The session examined how financial institutions can move beyond expanding access and instead design digital services around trust, usability, and long-term customer relationships. For AUB, the partnership provides a payments foundation from which it can continue developing its digital offering in response to changing customer expectations across the Philippines.