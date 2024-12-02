Payment solution company Wibmo acquires Mypoolin

Mypoolin had secured funds from Accel Partners, which backs Wibmo, along with Qualcomm Ventures, getting an investment of USD 250,000. It was initially backed by angel investors Rajan Anadan and Sharad Sharma, among others.

Accel Partners had invested in Wibmo’s Series-A round in 2009, when the US-based company was called enStage. Mypoolin will now operate as an Indian subsidiary of Wibmo.

Wibmo offers ecommerce authentication services, online and mobile payments, payment gateways, and recharge and bill payment services, building P2P payment features around UPI.