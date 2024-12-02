Through the partnership, Exactly will enable Wix’s UK merchants to conveniently manage transactions, schedule customisable payouts, promptly process refunds and chargebacks, accept payments from desktop or mobile, and have access to robust payment security as well as 24/7 customer support.











A smooth payments journey

Exactly wants to improve merchant checkout conversions by offering a quick and easy UX via different channels, including online checkout, payment by SMS, chat or email, and QR codes for static or dynamic payment content, reducing payments to just three clicks.

Merchants also have access to Exactly.com ’s merchant portal, featuring advanced reporting capabilities, as well as enabling merchants to filter transactions, make refunds, check payment statuses, reconcile payments, and settle funds to their bank account. They will also have the ability to customise their dashboard to suit their specific needs and goals for the business, all with the advice of an Exactly dedicated account manager to help them through the process.

Officials from Exactly said that by helping merchants understand where customers are in the world, on what piece of technology, what browser they are using, they can best understand the likely payment methods that would suit them and present these at checkout. They’re excited to be working alongside Wix to help many merchants overcome the barriers to market, with their unique, holistic, low fees platform, and their desire to build long term partnerships that benefit the merchant and customer.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Wix noted that they are always working to provide Wix merchants with a variety of convenient and innovative payment solutions tailored to local and global business needs. The integration with Exactly gives their merchants in the UK more choice and flexibility in the payment methods they offer their customers, enabling them to remain competitive, increase conversions, and ultimately grow their revenues.