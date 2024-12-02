Payment Data Systems rolls out Apple iOS Payment Processing SDK

PDS Checkout is a software development kit (SDK) that enables mobile apps to accept payments using Payment Data Systems’s credit card and ACH processing platforms. The software development kit (SDK) is compatible with all devices that run Apple’s iOS mobile operating system including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Payment Data Systems offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The company operates credit, debit/prepaid and ACH payment processing platforms. Payment Data Systems is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in New York, New York; and Los Angeles, California.