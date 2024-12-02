Payment Alliance International rolls out mobile payments app

The mobile app is aimed at serving the needs of ATM owners and independent ATM deployers (IADs); it streamlines equipment servicing and support, provides customisable ATM push notifications for immediate alerts, geo-fencing of ATM routes and on-site photo uploads to PAI’s fleet management portal.

Administrative functions, like user permissions, installing or decommissioning ATMs, adding or removing value-added products and services, software and hardware versioning information including EMV upgrade data, are also available.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.