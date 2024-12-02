Payment Alliance International, Planet Payment sign contract extension

Dynamic Currency Conversion provides international travelers the possibility of withdrawing USD from an ATM while seeing the amount debited from their account in their home currency.

Designed to upgrade the ATM experience for those traveling abroad, ATMs with DCC allow international cardholders to instantly view, select and understand how the USD amount dispensed at PAIs participating ATMs converts to their home currency.

The two companies have been partners since 2012.

Earlier in December 2017, Planet Payment was acquired by Fintrax Group in a deal worth EUR 219 million (USD 257 million).