Payleven targets developers with new SDK

Within the Payleven for Developers suite, there are two products. One is App Pay, which enables developers to integrate in-app purchases via Payleven on a smartphone or tablet. One of its key features is the ability to recognise returning customers.

The second product is Point Pay, which allows the integration of mPOS payments with a Payleven card reader into an existing app, either via API or SDK. The API enables payment completion in the Payleven app, after switching from the app in which the payment was first initiated. Alternatively, the SDK enables developers to maintain end-to-end control so maintaining a native user experience.

One early adopter is Conichi, a hotel app, which can now integrate payment so that guests can check in and check out automatically.