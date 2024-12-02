PayGate merges East African Direct Pay Online to provide Africa with digital payments

PayGate was founded in 1999 and has more than 15 years of experience in providing payment processing and merchant services throughout Southern Africa, cnbcafrica.com reports.

PayGate holds PCI DSS Level 1 Certification, the highest security certification in the payment cards industry.

The combination of 3G Direct Pay and PayGate under the Direct Pay Online Group will provide a single contact point for merchants looking to accept online payments across the continent. Merchants will have access to 60+ DPO Group employees across the continent to provide development solutions and customer support in their local language.