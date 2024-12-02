PayCargo rolls out online payments platform in Europe

The online solution for air, ocean, trucking, and warehouses, allows shippers to move cargo reducing costs associated with payment processing. PayCargo eliminates the traditional resource-intensive system of requesting, printing, mailing or delivering checks, wire transfers or cash, with majority of the vendors releasing the cargo within an hour after receiving the “Payment Approval” alert from PayCargo.

The company offers electronic tools aimed at automating the payments process. It helps companies in the international supply chain reduce operating costs, increase cash flow, and improve overall liquidity.