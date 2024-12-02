PayByPhone launches in Switzerland

The mobile payment service from PayByPhone, a global provider of parking payments, is now available in all spaces across the city. Drivers can pay for their parking via the PayByPhone app on their smartphones.

The deployment of PayByPhone across Geneva follows a successful year and a half pilot trial that saw the technology used in 500 spaces across the city. After great feedback from drivers, Fondation des Parkings, the company which handles the parking across Geneva, has rolled out the technology city-wide as of June 2015.

With PayByPhone, drivers can use the location number on the relevant machine as a reference point to pay for their parking via the PayByPhone iPhone or Android app, or with the internet.

Geneva is the first city in Switzerland deploying mobile innovation in a traditional cash industry, and the latest in a long line of global cities to use the PayByPhone service. The city follows in the footsteps of others such as London, Boston, San Francisco, Vancouver and Paris to provide mobile parking. Currently, PayByPhone has 10 million app users worldwide and provides an array of services to virtualize the parking experience.

Earlier this year, PayByPhone was announced as one of only 44 developers to officially launch with the Apple Watch. The watch enabled app personalises time through parking, as users can use the glance feature to check the time remaining on their parking session.

PayByPhone is part of PayPoint, an international provider of payment technologies. PayPoint’s Mobile and Online business handles over 142 million payments for parking, payments and consumer services. In countries such as the UK, Canada, US, France, Switzerland and Australia, PayByPhone enables people to pay for parking by mobile, as well as providing electronic parking permits, personalized parking, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems for car parks and penalty charge notices. PayByPhone is used by 10 million users across 300 cities.