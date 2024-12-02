PayActiv, Walmart team up for pick up cash-based earned wages

The partnership is aimed to provide millions of workers across the US with access to wages for critical needs any time their local Walmart Money Center/Walmart Service Desk is open with no delay in transferring funds and without the need for a bank account.

PayActiv first began offering earned wage access via cash at Walmart stores to Walmart associates in August 2018. The new solution expands access to all PayActiv users across hundreds of companies nationwide.

Workers request access to wages via the PayActiv app, and the company issues each user a unique PIN that is taken to a Walmart Money Center/Service Desk where it is shown to a Walmart associate with a photo ID. Upon verification of the approved wage access and identity confirmation, Walmart issues the cash instantly via its Direct2Cash platform. PayActiv currently does not charge users additional fees beyond the standard membership costs.