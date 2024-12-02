European financial technology provider payabl. has rolled out SEPA Direct Debit capabilities across its product portfolio.

payabl. is a fintech operating in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Cyprus, and Lithuania. The company delivers a wider range of financial products, such as card acquiring, business accounts, integration to over 300 local payment methods, and POS terminals, offering its customers a high-tech, high-touch approach. It aims to provide payment solutions to merchants from a wide range of global sectors, leveraging its expertise in helping clients navigate complex payment environments.

Accepting and sending recurring EUR payments

The new solution helps businesses to automatically collect recurring EUR payments from customers via payabl.’s gateway and automate recurring supplier payments through the fintech’s business accounts. Each of these features is optimised for different business needs and pricing structures.

For acquiring customers, the launch allows them to offer SEPA Direct Debit as a payment method for subscription models, media services, and other recurring billing use cases. The solution includes hosted checkout, secure mandate creation, and automated pre-notifications, helping merchants increase payment acceptance rates, eliminate card-related churn, and create recurring revenue streams.

For companies that manage their supplier, utility, or government payments from their euro-denominated business account, this means that they can now automate outgoing payments with SEPA Direct Debit. This allows for real-time notifications, full mandate control, and approval workflows within the payabl.one portal, having full visibility over their spending across 36 SEPA countries.

payabl. Believes that businesses require different solutions for their unique payment challenges. Thus, the launch of SEPA Debit Card across both its acquiring and business account products will tackle a wider range of issues, as each product is purpose-built to match the workflows, pricing, and operational needs of a wide range of use cases without compromise.