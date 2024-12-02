Pay. adds Brite Open Banking payments to its platform

Pay. has integrated the Brite payment method into its platform, adding an Open Banking-based option to its existing payment services.

The new functionality allows merchants using Pay. to accept direct account-to-account payments from consumers across Europe, with the feature now available as part of the company’s business package.

Brite operates as a Swedish Open Banking payment provider, connecting to more than 3,800 banks across European markets. Through these connections, the service reaches an estimated 350 million bank customers. Payments are initiated directly from a consumer’s own online banking environment, relying on local bank authentication rather than separate applications, account creation, or the manual input of payment details.

The addition of Brite is intended to expand the range of payment methods available to merchants, allowing them to expand their payment setups based on regional preferences and customer behaviour. Payments are processed directly between bank accounts, bypassing traditional card networks.

Technical details and activation

Activation of the Brite payment method is handled through Pay.’s existing merchant interface. Merchants can enable the option within their sales location settings by selecting Brite under country- or region-based payment preferences. Once registration is completed, confirmation is provided through the platform.

The rollout does not require additional technical integration from merchants already using Pay., and the payment option is available immediately following activation.

Brite’s model aligns with wider developments in Europe’s Open Banking ecosystem, where regulated access to bank infrastructure under PSD2 has enabled new payment methods that operate alongside cards and digital wallets. Such solutions are generally offered as alternatives for merchants looking for lower transaction costs or region-specific payment options.

