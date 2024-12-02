Pakistan Post launches ecommerce service

The rising expectations of the customers in the digitalised global market is cited as the main reason for the launch, this initiative helping in the expansion of ecommerce in the country.

In the first phase, a web portal, Web Post Shop, will be developed to help making Pakistan Post a hub of commercial activities and a platform for collaborating with the players in the ecommerce market.

In June 2018, industry officials said that Pakistan’s ecommerce sales are projected to grow from USD 612 million in 2017 to USD 1 billion in 2020.