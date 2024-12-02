P97, MasterCard to offer NFC mobile payment services at US gas stations

Under the terms of the partnership, P97 will combine its PetroZone mobile commerce platform with MasterCard’s Digital Enablement Service with the goal of integrating the new solution into existing gas station infrastructure. The new product will enable fuel companies to develop mobile apps for consumers to search for and navigate to the nearest or preferred gas station, make mobile payments at the pump and convenience store, and receive personalized offers for in-store purchases.

According to MasterCard SpendingPulse, gasoline purchases are on the rise with US consumers buying more than 135 billion gallons of gasoline in 2014.

Earlier this month, US-based oil and gas company Chevron has teamed up with Visa to offer mobile payments at 20 locations in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The service which will be rolled out in late 2015 will be compatible with any NFC mobile payment service including Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.