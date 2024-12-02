P2P property lending platform Lendy reaches GBP 400 mln milestone

Formally known as Savings Stream, specialised in loans secured against yachts, Lendy is now in the secured property lending market. The UK-based platform, which reached GBP 300 million in April last year, now has more than 21,500 investors who have earned more than GBP 40 million in interest, according to Lendy officials.

Lendy says it typically offers loans returning between 7 and 12% with loans secured with a charge over UK property, and are written at a maximum of 70% loan to value (LTV).