OXID, PAYONE partnership helps online retailers go global

PAYONE offers all the structures required for the acceptance and completion of payments such as account management and card acceptance. It is operating global online retailers who can reduce the administration related areas of their businesses with a centralised payment partner, saving not only time, but also increasing their turnover potential.

A further beneficial aspect within this framework relates to the fact that the time-to market is also reduced.

Within the framework of long working relationship, PAYONE will be integrated in the standard deliveries of OXID eShop Enterprise, Professional and Community editions. PAYONE can be configured without any separate installation being required. This step intensifies the cooperation between PAYONE and OXID eSales. The retailers will have a contact partner providing them with ecommerce solutions that are adapted for the respective national markets on both national as well as international level

PAYONE furthermore offers a fully integrated risk management in order to minimise the risk of payment defaults, as well as seamless checkout.