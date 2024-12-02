Over a third of Indians make purchases on their smartphones, GfK study shows

According to Economic Times, the study uncovers the fact that the trend of using mobile phones for ecommerce purchases in the APAC region is particularly noted in China (45%), India (42%), Indonesia (39%) and Singapore (33%). The study also revealed that 63% of consumers agreed that their mobile device is becoming the most important shopping tool.

In addition, the study show that apparel, toys and wearables remain the top three most popular products purchased online with over 50% of consumers making online purchases in these categories in the past six months.

However, the research also noted that while FMCG products are mainly bought through smartphones, larger items like laptops and appliances tend to be purchased on personal computers.

Making payments via mobile phones continues to be a popular option with APAC consumers when shopping online as well as at the physical store. Over half of the region’s consumers agreed that they prefer to use this way of paying when transacting online and in the physical store.