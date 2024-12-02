OT partners Samsung for the launch of Samsung Pay in Europe

The Samsung Pay service will allow Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge owners to use their smartphone for contactless payments. The S6 and S6 Edge are all equipped with OT’s NFC embedded secure element (eSE), PEARL by OT. OT provides the end-to-end service from the eSE to the digital payment enablement platform for the rollout of Samsung Pay in Europe.

Contracting with Samsung and OT, banks will be able to provide their NFC payment card in the Samsung Pay application in an enhanced way. Samsung and OT will manage all the enrolment, provisioning and lifecycle processes for the banks, enabling issuers to deploy their NFC payment service without major infrastructure investment.

OT is a digital security solutions provider for the mobility space. OT is present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, and it provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies has launched a new contactless Visa and MasterCard-approved payment sticker from its Flybuy wearables range.