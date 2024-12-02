OT partners FSCM to roll out NFC services in France

The NFC services will be rolled out in partnership with the 3 major mobile operators, Bouygues Telecom, Orange and SFR.

In June 2016, 11.5 million French users have an NFC compatible device, with a growth of 47.1% compared to 2015. In this market context, AFSCM together with French mobile operators have decided to build a common hub to enable the launch of NFC services in France. OT is the sole provider for the deployment and management of this hub.

French end-users will benefit from digital cards in their smartphones that will become an all-in-one tool to transit, as local and national transports tickets and subscriptions are digitized in the smartphone, or to pay by waving them in front of a contactless terminal.

All these NFC services will be provided through a single interface deployed and managed by OT. The multi- tenant architecture of OT’s solution allows a mutualisation of resources and connections to service providers among the three mobile operators. In addition, it enables onboarding of new MNOs or MVNOs.