OT launches new contactless payment sticker

The contactless sticker is designed for customers who do not have NFC-compatible phones, enabling them to have an alternative all the time. On this market segment, OT launched the first sticker six years ago, followed by keyfobs and wristbands and now OT tags on-board other devices such as fitness bands or smartwatches. The newly Flybuy sticker is therefore set to bring ubiquity and convenience to customers.

The sticker can be pasted onto any mobile phone to convert it into a payment support relying on EMV technology. End-users just have to wave their phone in front of a contactless terminal to make the payment.

OT’s contactless payment sticker targets various stakeholders of the payment ecosystem and is already deployed by a variety of customers such as banks, prepaid issuers and MNOs (launching companion cards to mobile wallets). This sticker can also host transport applications.

In recent news, financial institution Eika Bank together with Nets and Oberthur Technologies (OT) announced that they will jointly develop a mobile payments solution.