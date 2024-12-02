Orange, BOA expand deal to provide mobile financial services in Africa

Under the terms of the agreement, BOA and Orange Money customers are set to be able to transfer money from their Orange Money account to their BOA account and vice versa with their mobile.

Moreover, Orange customers are set to be able to carry out banking operations, to transfer money, pay for goods and services (water, electricity, education, television bills, and others) and purchase airtime credit without going to the bank or to the shop.

This new service, which is designed for both individuals and professionals, is already available in Madagascar since August 2014 and is set to be extended to Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Niger and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the coming months.

Orange Money currently has around 11 million customers in 14 countries in Africa and the Middle East. BANK OF AFRICA currently has customers in 16 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In recent news, Orange and financial institution BNP Paribas group have entered a partnership to provide retail banking customers in Africa with direct access between their BNP Paribas account and their Orange Money account through their mobile phones.