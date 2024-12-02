Optimum Finance launches live approval app for accountants

The mobile and desktop app offers referrers to Optimum Finance the chance to answer a series of eight questions based on the financial position of the business including turnover, age of the business, company registration number and number of customers.

The app includes a live approval system based on the information entered about a business by its accountant so that an instant decision can be made, and a funding deal offered to the business.

The basis of the app is to remove the often lengthy and complex application processes that are associated with commercial finance funding. Therefore, SME owners can continue to focus on the day-to-day running of their businesses without the distraction of securing external finance.