Optimal Payments to launch iOS SDK for Apple Pay

The iOS SDK is set to enable developers, merchants and partners to add Apple Pay in-app purchase as an accepted payment option.

Once launched, developers will be able to access the iOS SDK and all the tools they need, from the Optimal Payments Developer Centre. Furthermore, Optimal Payments iOS SDK will support merchants and developers with a single point of integration for future regions as Apple Pay is rolled out globally. Apple Pay transactions will be processed with other payment options, and data will be consolidated and reported through the NETBANX back office.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has selected RS2 Smart Processing as its payments processor for UK and European merchants.