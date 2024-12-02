Operational glitch at NatWest exposes online account details to wrong customers

One customer said that he could ‘see a completely different company’s bank details, balances and transactions’, while another NatWest business account holder, tweeted the bank ‘just logged on to our business account and been given access to everything belonging to another company’.

Nevertheless, NatWest told the BBC this was an isolated incident affecting a small number of customers and has now been resolved. The bank says it is working with customers affected to keep them up to date and provide support.