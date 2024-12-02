Onyx CenterSource, Sovos to advance and security in e-invoicing

From this partnership, Onyx’s can increase the level of security, the inclusion of e- signatures, support for post-audit compliance. Uses the EU regulatory framework eIDAS, it is the electronic identification, authentication, and trust services. Another goal is also to prevent VAT fraud, as the main focus of the Sovos is to provide high-quality trust.

Onyx CenterSource provides B2B payment for several industries. The company annually provides the facility for more than USD 2.1 billion. And they have partnered with more than several companies around the globe in 160 countries.

Sovos provides software designed to assure security for the payment of taxes. They offer the complete solution for taxation along with the e-invoicing and tax reporting. The offers the best solution along with the security and eliminating the risk for tax determination.