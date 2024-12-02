Online to exceed in-store sales during the 2017 holiday shopping season

BusinessInsider.com reports that 2017 is the first year in which Deloitte’s annual survey expects to see online sales surpass in-store purchases. The findings mean bad news for traditional brick-and-mortar retailer without an ecommerce strategy in place.

According to the survey (which interviewed over 4,000 US citizens), shoppers plan to spend 51% of their holiday shopping budget online, compared to 42% in stores. The current figures have slightly increased from those of 2016, when consumers expected to spend 47% of their budget in stores and 47% online.

Deloittes survey looks at shoppers entire holiday budget. However, similar trends are expected to play out over Black Friday weekend, the unofficial kick-off of the most important period of the year for many retailers.