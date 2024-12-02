Onfido supports identity verification and background check solution from Checkr

The solution is called Checkr Connect IDV and enables businesses to include identity verification in their trust and safety programs. Onfido’s technology validates the integrity of the user’s ID, and performs a biometric match against it with a selfie. Checkr customers can set up the ID verification process to run in parallel or as a prerequisite to the background check.

Recently, identity verification and background checks have become increasingly important in our digital society and an essential step for every company that wants to grow its customer base or workforce.